Winter soldiers
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Homore
A South Korean Marine takes part in a winter military drill with U.S. Marines in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hongmore
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean Marines run as they take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kimmore
South Korean Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean and U.S. Marines ski down with a banner depicting the logo of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympicmore
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean and U.S. Marines pose for photographs with a banner bearing a message wishing for success of the more
次のスライドショー
Billabong Pipe Masters
The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.
Deadly train derailment in Washington
An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state while traveling from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major...
その他のスライドショー
Here comes Santa Claus
Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Clashes continue in the West Bank between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Winter is coming
Snowfalls around the world as the first day of winter approaches.
Billabong Pipe Masters
The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.
Deadly train derailment in Washington
An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state while traveling from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing three riders and injuring about 100.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos from the past year.