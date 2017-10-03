エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 4日 04:45 JST

Women of Saudi Arabia

A Saudi woman swings at a park in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

A Saudi woman swings at a park in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
A Saudi woman swings at a park in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen
Close
1 / 22
Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh, June 22, 2more

Reuters / 2011年 6月 23日 Thursday
Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Close
2 / 22
Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
3 / 22
Women work inside the first all-female call centre in the kingdom's security sector, in the holy city of Mecca, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Women work inside the first all-female call centre in the kingdom's security sector, in the holy city of Meccamore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 29日 Tuesday
Women work inside the first all-female call centre in the kingdom's security sector, in the holy city of Mecca, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 22
A woman pushes a stroller carrying her children in Riyadh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A woman pushes a stroller carrying her children in Riyadh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 Wednesday
A woman pushes a stroller carrying her children in Riyadh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
5 / 22
A woman speaks with a taxi driver to get a ride in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A woman speaks with a taxi driver to get a ride in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
A woman speaks with a taxi driver to get a ride in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
6 / 22
Women arrive to a rally to celebrate the 87th annual National Day of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Women arrive to a rally to celebrate the 87th annual National Day of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, September 23, 201more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 Sunday
Women arrive to a rally to celebrate the 87th annual National Day of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
7 / 22
Women teach children computer programming using robots connected with an application as part of Kcoderz social initiative launched by a Saudi couple, in Riyadh, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Women teach children computer programming using robots connected with an application as part of Kcoderz socialmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
Women teach children computer programming using robots connected with an application as part of Kcoderz social initiative launched by a Saudi couple, in Riyadh, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
8 / 22
Women read menus in a cafe in Riyadh, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Women read menus in a cafe in Riyadh, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / 2016年 10月 7日 Friday
Women read menus in a cafe in Riyadh, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
9 / 22
Women run for cover from rain in Riyadh, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Women run for cover from rain in Riyadh, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
Women run for cover from rain in Riyadh, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
10 / 22
Women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 12月 23日 Wednesday
Women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
11 / 22
A veiled woman enjoys a ride in the new Snow City at Al Othaim Mall in Riyadh, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A veiled woman enjoys a ride in the new Snow City at Al Othaim Mall in Riyadh, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Amore

Reuters / 2016年 7月 28日 Thursday
A veiled woman enjoys a ride in the new Snow City at Al Othaim Mall in Riyadh, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
12 / 22
Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 Thursday
Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
13 / 22
Fawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shopping mall in Riyadh November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Fawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shoppinmore

Reuters / 2015年 12月 1日 Tuesday
Fawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shopping mall in Riyadh November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
14 / 22
Veiled women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Veiled women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Reuters / 2013年 12月 1日 Sunday
Veiled women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Close
15 / 22
A female pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A female pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2007年 6月 4日 Monday
A female pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Close
16 / 22
Women who are part of Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athlete contingent take part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Women who are part of Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athlete contingent take part in the athletes parade more

Reuters / 2012年 7月 28日 Saturday
Women who are part of Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athlete contingent take part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
17 / 22
A saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Reuters / 2012年 1月 11日 Wednesday
A saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Close
18 / 22
A veiled worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in Tabuk, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A veiled worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in Tabuk, October 23, 2013. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2013年 10月 24日 Thursday
A veiled worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in Tabuk, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
19 / 22
Women prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Women prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah, October 29, 2015. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 30日 Friday
Women prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
20 / 22
A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh Internationmore

Reuters / 2012年 3月 7日 Wednesday
A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Close
21 / 22
Women shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh, February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Women shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh, February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is more

Reuters / 2012年 2月 16日 Thursday
Women shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh, February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Close
22 / 22
もう一度見る
次を見る
Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State

Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State

次のスライドショー

Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State

Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State

Iraqi forces and Shi'ite paramilitaries gain a strategic foothold in the north of the country as they push toward the town of Hawija.

2017年 10月 4日
Rohingya refugees reach land

Rohingya refugees reach land

Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.

2017年 10月 3日
Beer truck looted

Beer truck looted

Locals loot beer from a South African Breweries truck that lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg.

2017年 09月 30日
Best of Invictus Games

Best of Invictus Games

Highlights from the Invictus Games in Toronto, where more than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17 allied nations take part in 12 adaptive...

2017年 09月 29日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング