Women of the world
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit, Michigan, October 29, 2017. "When I saw the...more
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in...more
An Afghan woman clad in a burqa stands in front of a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan,...more
A woman demonstrates against Brazil's congressional move to criminalize all cases of abortion, including cases...more
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate...more
People gather to protest against plans to further restrict abortion laws in Krakow, Poland January 17, 2018....more
A woman takes part in a demonstration demanding justice for female victims of violence in Mexico, in Mexico...more
A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of police officers during a women's march to protest against President...more
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure of her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at...more
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest holds her son at the Talavera Bruce women prison in...more
Maria Jose is photographed by Flavio as she poses after receiving makeovers and beauty care at a beauty salon...more
Women riding in a van react to something happening outside the van in Rawalpindi, Pakistan October 5, 2017....more
A child dressed as a suffragette demonstrates during the March4Women event in central London, Britain, March...more
Actor Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day...more
A survivor of slavery who wished to remain anonymous poses for a picture in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018....more
A boy stands with women loyal to the Houthi movement during a gathering held to show their support to the...more
Policemen detain topless activists of the women's rights group Femen, who staged a performance during a...more
A demonstrator with face paint takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and...more
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela March 18,...more
Natashia, 19, an indigenous Zapotec transgender woman also know as Muxe, adjusts a mosquito net inside her...more
Amina Usman (L), a 15-year-old student, who was among the pupils who escaped from an attack by suspected Boko...more
Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest...more
Zeinab, 14, looks in a small mirror as she brushes her teeth using a chewing stick inside her shelter at a...more
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives...more
A woman wearing a shirt that says "Black Girls" participates in a protest called March for Racial Justice in...more
A Rohingya refugee girl plays at a tube-well in Palong Khali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 14,...more
Light illuminates a woman as she hangs the election symbol of Nepal Workers Peasants Party along the streets...more
Bouncer Mehrunnisha Shokat Ali offers her evening prayer during the holy month of Ramadan at her house in New...more
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the...more
Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault...more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and activist Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town...more
A woman poses for a photographer in a buttercup flower field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just...more
A displaced Iraqi girl climbs a fence to get inside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq, April 27, 2017....more
A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family, which claimed to be from Turkey, are met by Royal...more
Ethnic Miao women wearing traditional costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe...more
