Women say 'Me Too'
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17: "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. Itmore
Theresa Joy, 39: "Women have been taught that sexual harassment or anything sexual or abusive towards them is more
Siyobin Blanco, 23: "I was sexually abused as a child and all the way growing up and it took me a really long more
Laura Chapman, 40: "I have been assaulted by men from a very young age and my #MeToo story is almost my entiremore
Jennifer Childs, 39: "When I was 30, I was sexually harassed by a boss. He was feeling me up in the car withoumore
Jill Marklin, 40: "I am a part of the #MeToo movement like every other woman that I know, whether they recognimore
Ashleigh Strange, 29: "When I first saw the hashtags I didn't think that it applied to me because I realize nomore
April Slusser, 24: "My #MeToo experience prompted me to get involved in local organizations to help disenfrancmore
Brenda Siegel, 40: "I've had several #MeToo experiences in my life but one was particularly difficult and aggrmore
Jenna Kreider, 24: "I was sexually assaulted twice in college; once by a boyfriend, once by a friend and it wamore
Pam Akerstrom, 63: "I spent 20 years not telling anyone about it and I'm glad that there's an opportunity for more
Nancy Stalnaker, 35: "I think it is fantastic that women are deciding that the people who deserve the shame armore
Kadi McDonald, 30, wears a Rose McGowan "Rose's Army" scarf as she poses: "I have been blessed with the couragmore
Heather Latzko, 22: "I want to remind everyone that rape is not the only form of sexual assault and just becaumore
Maya Helferty, 25: "I've always been aware that most women, if not all, and tons of other people experience semore
