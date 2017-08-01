Women's-only motorcycle rally
Participants prepare for a motorbike race at the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenbergmore
Participants ride a motorbike. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants go for a ride out with their motorbikes. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants ride motorbikes during a race. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants ride motorbikes during a race. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A woman poses during a motorbike ride out. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants attend a fire show. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants prepare their motorbikes for a ride out. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants attend a so-called Vibrator Race during the Petrolettes motorcycle festival. REUTERS/Stefanie Loomore
A participants rides a motorbike during a ride out. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants prepare for a motorbike ride out. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants ride a motorbike during a race. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A participant rides a motorbike during a race. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants ride a motorbike. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants ride a motorbike during a ride out. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants ride motorbikes during a race. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants ride motorbikes during a race. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A woman poses with her motorbike. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants ride motorbikes during a ride out. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Participants stand next to their motorbikes during the Petrolettes motorcycle festival. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
次のスライドショー
A flurry of flamingos
Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave
Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants cross the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
Hot air balloons over Italy
Hot air balloons float over the Umbrian countryside.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.