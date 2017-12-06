エディション:
写真 | 2017年 12月 7日 04:00 JST

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A Palestinian boy reacts in Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon. The word written on his forehead reads "Jerusalem". REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
Vice President Mike Pence stands behind as President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation he signed that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, during an address from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
Palestinian women shout slogans during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Palestinians burn posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest near the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
Demonstrators hold banners and a portrait of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, during a protest near the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A Palestinian demonstrator burns a U.S. flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A Palestinian man steps on a representation of an Israeli flag as other demonstrators hold posters of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Palestinians burn signs depicting an Israeli flag and a U.S. flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
