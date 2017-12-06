World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy tmore
With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he more
A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surroundimore
A Palestinian boy reacts in Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon. The word written on his foreheadmore
Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old Cmore
Vice President Mike Pence stands behind as President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation he signed that themore
Palestinian women shout slogans during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians burn posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump durinmore
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest near the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old Cmore
Demonstrators hold banners and a portrait of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, during a protest near the U.S.more
A Palestinian demonstrator burns a U.S. flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man steps on a representation of an Israeli flag as other demonstrators hold posters of U.S. Premore
A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians burn signs depicting an Israeli flag and a U.S. flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohmore
