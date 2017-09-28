Yves Saint Laurent's atelier opens as museum

A visitor walks past photographs of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge. The museum had its official inauguration on Thursday and will open its doors to the public on Oct. 3, weeks after the death of Pierre Berge, Saint Laurent's one-time partner and business associate. Berge, a patron of the arts and well-known campaigner for gay rights, helped bring the label to prominence and was behind the project to launch the Yves Saint Laurent Museum. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

