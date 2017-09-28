Yves Saint Laurent's atelier opens as museum
Drawings and photographs are seen on a wall at the studio where all Yves Saint Laurent's collections were desimore
Housed in the elegant Parisian building that was the seat of Saint Laurent's eponymous label for 28 years, themore
A visitor walks past photographs of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge. The museum had its official inauguratmore
The glasses of Yves Saint Laurent are seen on his desk. It recreates the workspace where Saint Laurent labouremore
"This is more than a fashion museum, we're opening up the house of an artist," said Olivier Flaviano, the musemore
Fashion drawings (1962) are displayed. The building includes the fitting room where clients once came to be memore
Evening dress and earrings, from Autumn-Winter 1997 collection. Another museum dedicated to the designer is dumore
Fashion drawings are displayed at the studio. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A creation (front), from Autumn-Winter 1983 collection. The designer was considered one of the 20th century's more
A prototype wedding dress, from the Spring-Summer 1988 collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Olivier Flaviano, director of the Yves Saint Laurent Museum, poses at the museum in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mamore
Necklace "Heart" (1979) is displayed. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Dresses are displayed. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Studio where all the collections were designed. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Brooches, jewellery from Autumn-Winter 1979 collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Dresses and hat creations are displayed. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Evening jacket "Hommage a ma maison" prototype, from Spring-Summer 1990 collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Dresses and hat creations are displayed. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A prototype wedding dress, from the Spring-Summer 1988 collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Earrings and brooches, jewellery from 1971 and 1981 collections. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A woman walks past the painting Portrait of Yves Saint Laurent (1974) by Andy Warhol. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A picture of designer Yves Saint Laurent by photographer Jeanloup Sieff. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows the Yves Saint Laurent Museum. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
