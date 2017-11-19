エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 11月 20日 00:15 JST

Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Mugabe

Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinarymore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
1 / 20
Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (C) greets other delegates attending an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (C) greets other delegates attending an extraordinary meeting more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (C) greets other delegates attending an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
2 / 20
Delegates attend an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Delegates attend an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe.more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Delegates attend an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
3 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle inmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
4 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
5 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
6 / 20
A man calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down protests in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A man calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down protests in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
A man calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down protests in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
7 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
8 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
9 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
10 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
11 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
12 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
13 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
14 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
15 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
16 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
17 / 20
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle inmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
18 / 20
Protesters march calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Protesters march calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
Protesters march calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Close
19 / 20
Protesters gather calling for Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe to step down, in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters gather calling for Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe to step down, in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
Protesters gather calling for Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe to step down, in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Fiery protests in Greece

Fiery protests in Greece

次のスライドショー

Fiery protests in Greece

Fiery protests in Greece

Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.

2017年 11月 18日
Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.

2017年 11月 18日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 11月 17日
Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of...

2017年 11月 17日

その他のスライドショー

American Music Awards

American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

AMA red carpet

AMA red carpet

Style from the American Music Awards.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Fiery protests in Greece

Fiery protests in Greece

Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.

Latin Grammy red carpet

Latin Grammy red carpet

Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング